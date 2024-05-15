Update 0.8.22

Share · View all patches · Build 14381192 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello Threadbearers,

This update introduces some fun new enchants for items and Fate Wheel, as well as some balancing tweaks.

New content

New enchants: Mana Shield, vitality weapon damage, strength spell damage, HP on crit

New Fate nodes: Mana Shield, HP on crit, mana on inspiration, mana increase passion, vitality weapon damage, strength spell damage

New item: Glass ring

Fixes & Tweaks

Nodes on the Fate Wheel have been rearranged so that several extremely powerful synergies are not directly adjacent to each other (existing characters have been refunded their fate points)

Nerfed Holy Bolt enchant (cast chance 30%>>20%, slightly slower rapid-casting)

Increased monster damage/power escalation over clock days

Monsters give more EXP in each deeper Act (encourage pushing forward)

Increased EXP requirements to gain a level up

Fixed a major stacking issue with Thorns mods

Fixed dice rerolls on weapons

Fixed potential travel map generation failures

Other minor fixes and tweaks

Please let us know your thoughts, and consider joining us on Discord to help vote on new features and offer feedback.

Super special thanks to our community and everyone that continues to support us.

Best,

Outer Brain Team