Update 0.8.22

Hello Threadbearers,
This update introduces some fun new enchants for items and Fate Wheel, as well as some balancing tweaks.
New content
- New enchants: Mana Shield, vitality weapon damage, strength spell damage, HP on crit
- New Fate nodes: Mana Shield, HP on crit, mana on inspiration, mana increase passion, vitality weapon damage, strength spell damage
- New item: Glass ring
Fixes & Tweaks
- Nodes on the Fate Wheel have been rearranged so that several extremely powerful synergies are not directly adjacent to each other (existing characters have been refunded their fate points)
- Nerfed Holy Bolt enchant (cast chance 30%>>20%, slightly slower rapid-casting)
- Increased monster damage/power escalation over clock days
- Monsters give more EXP in each deeper Act (encourage pushing forward)
- Increased EXP requirements to gain a level up
- Fixed a major stacking issue with Thorns mods
- Fixed dice rerolls on weapons
- Fixed potential travel map generation failures
- Other minor fixes and tweaks
Please let us know your thoughts, and consider joining us on Discord to help vote on new features and offer feedback.
Super special thanks to our community and everyone that continues to support us.
Best,
Outer Brain Team
