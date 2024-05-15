- Fix another bug with push that can cause it to get into an endless cycle on very late game saves and/or very slow computers.
- Fix bug where insight automation can cause offline processing to get totally stuck.
Idle Armada update for 15 May 2024
0.19.2.1 - More Bugfixes
