 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Armada update for 15 May 2024

0.19.2.1 - More Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14381139 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 21:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix another bug with push that can cause it to get into an endless cycle on very late game saves and/or very slow computers.
  • Fix bug where insight automation can cause offline processing to get totally stuck.

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Idle Armada Windows x86 Depot 1408062
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Idle Armada Windows x64 Depot 1408063
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Idle Armada Linux x86 Depot 1408064
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Idle Armada Linux x64 Depot 1408065
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Idle Armada MacOS x64 Depot 1408066
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link