Beyond your Fear - Anniversary Update

It's been a year since I released this game, and I want to thank everyone who supported this project. From the buggy launch to the addition of different languages, achievements, and (almost) smooth performance, your support has been invaluable. To celebrate this milestone, I wanted to enhance its performance and graphical appeal even further, as well as make some puzzles more obvious (by numerous requests).

In addition, this game will probably receive two content updates this year (featuring graphical and technical improvements), plus controller support. Also, enjoy the biggest discount in the history of this game: 50% off.

So as usual, any suggestions for game improvements and bug reports are wholeheartedly welcome!!