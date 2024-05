Share · View all patches · Build 14381087 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 21:19:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello, we were able to detect and fix the following bugs:

Fixed a bug with the inability to control the mouse at the end of the game.

Adjusted the reload time and speed of lasers on sci-fi and final levels.

The shape of the moving platform has been changed to make it easier to climb onto the rock.

New music appeared at the end of the game.

Fixed various potential places for capybaras to get stuck in all levels.

Thank you for your attention!