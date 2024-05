Share · View all patches · Build 14380759 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 21:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Some users have reported intermittent issues with the Free Cloud service being down or taking forever.

This is most likely because of Google's bait-and-switch advertising for their Gemini 1.0 Free Tier, in which they first advertised a very high rate limit for developers, which was praised by the media, and a few days later quietly drastically reduced those limits without notifying anyone.

For now, I've switched Free Cloud to a more reliable service.