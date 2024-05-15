 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 15 May 2024

Small Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 14380679 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 20:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed the awesome "delete multiple files at once" feature.
Made a few small improvements to the help texts.

Fixed a get_companion bug that was caused by yesterday's patch.
Fixed syntax coloring strings with keywords in them.

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 2060162
  • Loading history…
