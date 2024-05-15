Update 1.6.2:
- Modified save system: Now it saves progress upon reaching the target Fragment and after completing the laser puzzle. This way, if there's any issue, you get stuck, or you want to exit the game, you won't have to repeat the entire level again.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes the questionnaire wouldn't allow you to directly enter your name without clicking in the area first.
- Fixed a bug where the flashlight would remain visible during the cinematic of the first intermediate level if the fear of the unknown was selected and the flashlight was active.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the conversation wouldn't continue after destroying the last wall in the second intermediate level.
- Resolved a graphical issue where reflections were not visible or elements were seen below the ground based on the camera's zenithal position.
- Applied some minor corrections to elements that shouldn't be visible.
- Corrected respawn area placement for falling off certain levels where the position wasn't accurate and didn't apply if you exited a fragment for any reason.
- Adjusted the character model in puzzle levels to be more visible from the top-down view.
- Added a fade-in effect at the start of levels for smoother loading transitions.
Changed files in this update