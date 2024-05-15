 Skip to content

Surmount update for 15 May 2024

Update Notes for May 15th

Last edited 15 May 2024

Hello everyone! I was off to a games festival for a couple of days, it really refreshed my batteries! So here are more fixes for the bugs submitted by players like YOU.

Changes
  • Can now suspend your game from any base camp. Just select Go to Main Menu from either New Tully or a base camp on the mountain!
  • Fix for a bug that would sometimes not save your gems and items when you suspended your game.
  • Added a new character to every base camp that will allow you to preview which story characters are currently on the mountain. This costs a small fee and will make a certain tough achievement more easy to get.
  • Made saving behaviour more consistent.
  • Adjusted spawn positions for a bunch of chunks to make it less likely players spawn in weird positions at the beginning of a route.
  • Reduced faint timer of Pulse Crystals in Zone 4.
  • New algorithm for finding a way out when the player gets stuck inside geometry, making it much less likely it could be used to skip large sections of the map.
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to retry the Balloon Festival Mission.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause a softlock when pressing the Steam Deck button on the bulletin board.
  • Unlocked character features are no longer all marked as NEW when restarting the game.
  • Made the hand magnetism work independent of framerate, which would cause weird issues of people flying past ropes/ladders/treebranches on higher framerates.
  • Made meteorite spawning in Zone 4 more fair.
  • When you are playing Surmount on Steam, it will show on your friends list in which Zone you are!
  • Various text fixes.

