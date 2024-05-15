 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PlayStatus update for 15 May 2024

PlayStatus v3.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14380540 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 21:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the ability to lower the battery button delay to 0 seconds (instant).
  • Fixed an issue where controllers would not work correctly after disconnectin & reconnecting.
  • Fixed issues where the PlayStation LED may not update.
  • Improved performance regarding reading inputs from controllers.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2752041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link