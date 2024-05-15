- Added the ability to lower the battery button delay to 0 seconds (instant).
- Fixed an issue where controllers would not work correctly after disconnectin & reconnecting.
- Fixed issues where the PlayStation LED may not update.
- Improved performance regarding reading inputs from controllers.
PlayStatus update for 15 May 2024
PlayStatus v3.6.1
