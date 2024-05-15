 Skip to content

Folk Origin update for 15 May 2024

Update 0.5.54 - save system ver.1 #19

Update 0.5.54 - save system ver.1 #19 · Build 14380300 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 20:09:23 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • save system ver.1
  • saving the selected language

Improved

  • life bar
  • market price
  • ui - equipment
  • more background colors
  • highlighting hovered units
  • unit ui at the bottom of the screen
  • no limit on unit recruitment

