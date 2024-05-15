 Skip to content

Sprout of Control update for 15 May 2024

Post launch changes and fixes (May 15)

15 May 2024

  • make the boss slightly less bullet hellish
  • Add firefly indicators to the side of the boss screen to warn players when they are near the edge
  • Flush the screen to clear padding that occurs on screens of different resolutions
  • Reduce the price of the game in response to general feedback and wish list conversion

