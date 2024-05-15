- make the boss slightly less bullet hellish
- Add firefly indicators to the side of the boss screen to warn players when they are near the edge
- Flush the screen to clear padding that occurs on screens of different resolutions
- Reduce the price of the game in response to general feedback and wish list conversion
Sprout of Control update for 15 May 2024
Post launch changes and fixes (May 15)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2826151
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 2826152
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update