5.16 made the iron gaint a true boss

I turned the iron giant into a true boss. Originally, he was meant to be a guard, but because of the boss door, people mistook him for a boss (my mistake). Now, he is a real boss called Morgrim the Fallen Sentinel.

I also decreased the damage from exploding barrels and fixed the issue where the character's cape was clipping through the body.

PS: The tutorial level is steadily developing, and many new features are on the way. Please be patient. Development is slow due to a lack of funds, as I have to work while developing. However, it will be completed. Thank you for your patience.