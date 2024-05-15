 Skip to content

God Within VR update for 15 May 2024

5.16 made the iron gaint a true boss

Last edited 15 May 2024

I turned the iron giant into a true boss. Originally, he was meant to be a guard, but because of the boss door, people mistook him for a boss (my mistake). Now, he is a real boss called Morgrim the Fallen Sentinel.

I also decreased the damage from exploding barrels and fixed the issue where the character's cape was clipping through the body.

PS: The tutorial level is steadily developing, and many new features are on the way. Please be patient. Development is slow due to a lack of funds, as I have to work while developing. However, it will be completed. Thank you for your patience.

