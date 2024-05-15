Minor fixes

-Fixed physics related issue, added an option to reset physics with the ESC button
-Fixed Navigation issues where Caterina would walk away from the Interactable Object
-Fixed a rare issue where completed missions ended up as failed ones
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Fixed physics related issue, added an option to reset physics with the ESC button
-Fixed Navigation issues where Caterina would walk away from the Interactable Object
-Fixed a rare issue where completed missions ended up as failed ones
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update