Brothel of Darkness update for 15 May 2024

Minor fixes

-Fixed physics related issue, added an option to reset physics with the ESC button

-Fixed Navigation issues where Caterina would walk away from the Interactable Object

-Fixed a rare issue where completed missions ended up as failed ones

