UPDATE 0.1.7 CHANGELOG

I'm here for the 1.0.7 update notes. Below I list the contents of the 1.0.7 update, which includes many new content, bug fixes and improvements.

NEW CONTENTS

Craters have been added to the map.

A new enemy has been added inside the craters. Meteor with Radioactive Tentacles. They lie dormant on the map and may wake up as they take damage. Once awakened, they behave like a normal enemy. There is no possibility of spawning in the Stage system.

Added interactable/breakable chests on the map.

Added purple collectible worth 500 Credits.

A companion has been added that rotates around the player and damages enemies with beams that hits the ground.

A new object type has been added to the Gorith map. Nests! These nests are located in certain numbers on the map and do not activate unless they receive damage. When Nests take damage, they have a certain chance of awakening Stone Heads. These awakened enemies come after you to hunt you, and there is a possibility of summoning a new enemy every time the nest takes damage. Nests, like every map object, can be destroyed and give you nice rewards.

IMPROVEMENTS

Projectile sounds have been reduced.

The header where the item names are written has been changed.

The purchase and upgrade button has been changed.

The companions powers have been increased;

-Laser Drone Mk1, Mk2, and Police Drone attack base values increased by +10.

-Laser Drone Mk2 laser speed base value increased by +10, fire speed base value increased by +2.

-Collector Drone speed base increased by +10.

The size of the projectiles has been doubled.

Added option to switch to full screen and windowed screen.

Some improvements have been made to improve game performance after the player dies.

Damage animations of crystals on the Gorith map have been improved.

Improved the space shuttle animation at launch after selecting the map.

Baby Stone Head's health has been reduced by 5.

Increased the overall power of the Disc Drone.

The power of the Laser Drone MK2 has been increased.

8 new achievements have been added.

Banner image has been changed. The banner image now features Guardian Stone Head as our enemy.

The credit collector drone's codes have been rewritten. It will be more effective now.

The code that determines the nearest enemy has been rewritten. Now companions will attack enemies more effectively. In addition, this change will lead to a certain amount of fps increase in game performance.

Optimization of the nests has been improved.

BUG FIXES