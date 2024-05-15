 Skip to content

Rogue Glitch Ultra update for 15 May 2024

Patchnotes 2.3.112

Patchnotes 2.3.112 · Build 14379795 · Last edited 15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We just released an update with several bug fixes and balancing changes. Here are the details:

Fixes

  • Fixed "Join by Game ID" that did not work for some server regions
  • Fixed Warbanner and Minions when starting a new run
  • (Co-op) Fixed host players who don't have any additional Zones unlocked sometimes load into the wrong Zone, even though the game should have already ended
  • (Co-op) Fixed camera hiccup in the platforming challenge room, when a player with one health left gets hit (made the challenge quite impossible)
  • Fixed missing translations

Balancing

  • Changed required drones to 3 to unlock the "Let them do the work" achievement
  • Improved readability of item text when playing local co-op

Additional Chnanges

  • Added a continue notification if you press "Start Game" and then "Offline Game" that asks the player if they want to start a new game, or continue the previously saved one

Have fun playing!

Lino & the Rarebyte Team

