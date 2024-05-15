Patchnotes 2.3.112

Hey everyone!
We just released an update with several bug fixes and balancing changes. Here are the details:
Fixes
- Fixed "Join by Game ID" that did not work for some server regions
- Fixed Warbanner and Minions when starting a new run
- (Co-op) Fixed host players who don't have any additional Zones unlocked sometimes load into the wrong Zone, even though the game should have already ended
- (Co-op) Fixed camera hiccup in the platforming challenge room, when a player with one health left gets hit (made the challenge quite impossible)
- Fixed missing translations
Balancing
- Changed required drones to 3 to unlock the "Let them do the work" achievement
- Improved readability of item text when playing local co-op
Additional Chnanges
- Added a continue notification if you press "Start Game" and then "Offline Game" that asks the player if they want to start a new game, or continue the previously saved one
Have fun playing!
Lino & the Rarebyte Team
Changed files in this update