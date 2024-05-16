Share · View all patches · Build 14379720 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 06:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Cyberframe Studios, Kupaa Games, and Critical Bliss are happy to announce Vaygren - Lustful Temptation[ Episode I has been released into Early Access!

It has been a long and arduous journey for us, but Episode I is finally here and chock full of animated futanari babe goodness.

Join Nyx and her companions on this grand and often sizzling adventure filled with intrigue, romance, and a good amount dicking down beautiful ladies.

What you may expect from Episode I and ultimately the final release of the game in due time:

Episode I

HD 1080p & fullscreen option

5 Character Routes

Fully voiced animated cutscenes

13 Animated Erotic CGs

Original Soundtrack and Audio

Full Release

HD 1080p & fullscreen option

5+ character routes

Fully voiced animated cutscenes

40+ Animated Erotic CGs

20+ Illustrated events

CG Gallery

Scene Selection

Original Soundtrack and Audio

As further Episodes are being developed, we plan to release a roadmap on all the future content as well as update our fans on our progress on Steam. Thank you for supporting the development of Vaygren thus far.

If you enjoyed Vaygren and are still fixing for more futanari extravaganza, check out our previous hit title Futa Fix Dick Dine and Dash!