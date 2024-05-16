Cyberframe Studios, Kupaa Games, and Critical Bliss are happy to announce Vaygren - Lustful Temptation[ Episode I has been released into Early Access!
It has been a long and arduous journey for us, but Episode I is finally here and chock full of animated futanari babe goodness.
Join Nyx and her companions on this grand and often sizzling adventure filled with intrigue, romance, and a good amount dicking down beautiful ladies.
What you may expect from Episode I and ultimately the final release of the game in due time:
Episode I
HD 1080p & fullscreen option
5 Character Routes
Fully voiced animated cutscenes
13 Animated Erotic CGs
Original Soundtrack and Audio
Full Release
HD 1080p & fullscreen option
5+ character routes
Fully voiced animated cutscenes
40+ Animated Erotic CGs
20+ Illustrated events
CG Gallery
Scene Selection
Original Soundtrack and Audio
As further Episodes are being developed, we plan to release a roadmap on all the future content as well as update our fans on our progress on Steam. Thank you for supporting the development of Vaygren thus far.
If you enjoyed Vaygren and are still fixing for more futanari extravaganza, check out our previous hit title Futa Fix Dick Dine and Dash!
