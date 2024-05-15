 Skip to content

NUNNA update for 15 May 2024

NUNNA 1.013 Update Notes

15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Fixed an issue where monsters were summoned more than expected and took too much time in one turn.
  • Fixed a bug related to slime monsters.

Upcoming updates in the near future

  • Make a simple tutorial.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2958671
