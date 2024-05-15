NUNNA 1.013 Update Notes

Changes
- Fixed an issue where monsters were summoned more than expected and took too much time in one turn.
- Fixed a bug related to slime monsters.
Upcoming updates in the near future
- Make a simple tutorial.
