- Bug Fixes: We've addressed various bugs reported by the community to improve overall gameplay stability and performance.
- ]New Features: Players can now refund and delete water and power stations, providing greater flexibility in managing resources and infrastructure.
Tiny Connections update for 15 May 2024
Patch 1.1.8
