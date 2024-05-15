 Skip to content

Tiny Connections update for 15 May 2024

Patch 1.1.8

Patch 1.1.8

15 May 2024

  • Bug Fixes: We've addressed various bugs reported by the community to improve overall gameplay stability and performance.
  • ]New Features: Players can now refund and delete water and power stations, providing greater flexibility in managing resources and infrastructure.

