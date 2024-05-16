After Patch 0.3.2, we identified an issue causing a small portion of players to receive connectivity errors related to our Dedicated Server testing. This patch addresses this issue, unblocking players so they can resume gameplay normally. Hotfix 0.3.2.2 is available now on Steam!
Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue in which connection errors resulted from Dedicated Servers
- Fixed an issue in which players unfairly targeted by RPGs too early in missions
- Fixed an issue in which Incremental Matchmaking created 5-player lobbies
- Fixed an issue in which Incremental Matchmaking stopped after finding 3 players
- Various fixes for common crashes
- Various fixes for server stability
For a full list of bugs we're currently tracking, please see our Known Issues.
Join the community conversation and offer us feedback on our official Discord server!
