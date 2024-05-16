Share · View all patches · Build 14379587 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy

After Patch 0.3.2, we identified an issue causing a small portion of players to receive connectivity errors related to our Dedicated Server testing. This patch addresses this issue, unblocking players so they can resume gameplay normally. Hotfix 0.3.2.2 is available now on Steam!

Please restart the Steam client to download the latest build.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue in which connection errors resulted from Dedicated Servers

Fixed an issue in which players unfairly targeted by RPGs too early in missions

Fixed an issue in which Incremental Matchmaking created 5-player lobbies

Fixed an issue in which Incremental Matchmaking stopped after finding 3 players

Various fixes for common crashes

Various fixes for server stability

