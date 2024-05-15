Unleaving - UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 14379531 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 19:06:08 UTC by Wendy

We're excited to announce an UPDATE for Unleaving, based on your requests and valuable feedback! Here's what's new:

Added Localization in more languages: Now you can enjoy the game in Portuguese-Brazilian, Russian, Italian, and Turkish.

Experience smoother gameplay: We've increased jumping/push responsiveness, specifically tailored for PCs with minimal requirements.

Improved Hinting System: We've made minor adjustments to our hinting system to provide even better guidance.

Optimized Music Volume: Enjoy a seamless audio experience as we've normalized the music volume.

Side note: We wanted to remind players that on instance of dying during Unleaving’s gameplay they can press any key to immediately trigger level restart instead of waiting 3 seconds.

Thank you for supporting indie games and being part of Unleaving’s community. As a token of our gratitude, we're providing a 15% discount to our players this week.

Happy gaming!