Update v1.6.1

15 May 2024

Physical Blood

We added physics to the blood; when you get hit by a zombie or shoot one, some blood particles are emitted, falling to the ground and disappearing after a few seconds.

Particle Limiter

We implemented a system to limit the amount of particles, ensuring that they don't impact the game's performance, especially when using high-rate-of-fire weapons.

Adjustments to Shooting Effect

The shooting effects have been readjusted!

Modifications:

➣ Player now also emits blood.

Issues Fixed:

➣ When dying and completing a mission, the game didn't display the death screen;

➣ Endless mode missions were not working.