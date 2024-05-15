 Skip to content

Pew Pew Squad update for 15 May 2024

Update v1.6.1

Build 14379477 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 19:09:27 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Physical Blood

We added physics to the blood; when you get hit by a zombie or shoot one, some blood particles are emitted, falling to the ground and disappearing after a few seconds.

Particle Limiter

We implemented a system to limit the amount of particles, ensuring that they don't impact the game's performance, especially when using high-rate-of-fire weapons.

Adjustments to Shooting Effect

The shooting effects have been readjusted!

Modifications:
➣ Player now also emits blood.

Issues Fixed:
➣ When dying and completing a mission, the game didn't display the death screen;
➣ Endless mode missions were not working.

