Update v1.6.1

Physical Blood
We added physics to the blood; when you get hit by a zombie or shoot one, some blood particles are emitted, falling to the ground and disappearing after a few seconds.
Particle Limiter
We implemented a system to limit the amount of particles, ensuring that they don't impact the game's performance, especially when using high-rate-of-fire weapons.
Adjustments to Shooting Effect
The shooting effects have been readjusted!
Modifications:
➣ Player now also emits blood.
Issues Fixed:
➣ When dying and completing a mission, the game didn't display the death screen;
➣ Endless mode missions were not working.
