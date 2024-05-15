 Skip to content

Bombabomb! update for 15 May 2024

Language Fix + Known Bug

Last edited 15 May 2024 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • "Time" - Label was in german, now changed to english (because this game is in english ːDː)

Bug:

  • When music enabled: after game was NOT in focus (tabbed out), game may play multiple tracks concurrently

