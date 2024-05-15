Update 0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14379457 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 19:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes:

Timed Bit Collection:

Fixed an issue where bits would not disappear after being collected during timed events.

Melee Animation Delay:

Addressed a delay in melee animations to ensure smoother combat interactions.

Chest Opening Glitch:

Resolved a glitch where opening one rar chest would inadvertently open another.

Performance Enhancements:

Memory Optimization:

Reduced the memory cost for chest spawn locations and tick.

Instanced clusters of actors together for faster rendering.

Removed unnecessary particles that were active at runtime, replaced with trigger to activate and deactivate accordingly.

Pickups have been reduced in memory and size to improve overall game performance.