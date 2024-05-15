Share · View all patches · Build 14379356 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy

0.8.1: Fancy Parks

Heya Drifters,

Just dropping a small patch! It brings a nice variety of new and fancy park decorations inspired by French parkitecture. Enjoy beautifying your town and don't forget to place some Rubber Ducks :)

What's next?

The Chef is still next on the horizon! We'll be introducing new crops and culinary food. As well as player control over what food your drifters eat.

--

Early Access 0.8.1: Fancy Parks

Just a small decoration patch which gives various new options to increase your town's beauty :)

Fancy Parks

New construction: Tiled Park (1x1 - 5x5)

New Decorations: Benches, Iron Fences, Iron Gates, Tiled Paths, Iron Lantern, Hedges, Parasol Table, Pond, Knight Statue, Mermaid Statue, Gazebo, Seagull Fountain, Rocks and a Rubber Duck.

Decoration slots can now have borders, like fences, that can be placed in addition to other decorations.

General

Fields and Fish Farm now show errors when required items (food, water) are missing.

If the game fails to save, an error message will now pop-up.

Fixes

Fixed issue where growing fish in Fish Farms would no longer work after loading a saved game.

Fixed issue where drifters would keep swimming to landmarks with the boat toggle ON if you toggled on actions first.

Fixed issue where drifters would keep yelling for attention even after you've rescued them.

Fixed issue where toggled landmark actions would not persist after saving and loading.

Fixed issue where Fish Farm did not work using Joystick.

Fixed issue where using the Remove Decoration tool on decorations that were not finished could cause drifters to get stuck.

Fixed issue where removing decorations did not remove their beauty benefits.

Fixed issue where fields were consuming too much water that stacked higher when saving and loading often.

Fixed issue where loading a save file when a doctor was curing a patient could cause the diseased patient to stay in the MedPod.

Fixed issue where drifters would not upgrade a grass or tiled walkway.

Fixed issue where water would not be counted and be stuck in export inventories.

Fixed issue where drifters were not initialized correctly when they were rescued with the drifter duties panel open.

Visuals