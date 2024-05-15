0.8.1: Fancy Parks
Heya Drifters,
Just dropping a small patch! It brings a nice variety of new and fancy park decorations inspired by French parkitecture. Enjoy beautifying your town and don't forget to place some Rubber Ducks :)
What's next?
The Chef is still next on the horizon! We'll be introducing new crops and culinary food. As well as player control over what food your drifters eat.
--
Just a small decoration patch which gives various new options to increase your town's beauty :)
Fancy Parks
- New construction: Tiled Park (1x1 - 5x5)
- New Decorations: Benches, Iron Fences, Iron Gates, Tiled Paths, Iron Lantern, Hedges, Parasol Table, Pond, Knight Statue, Mermaid Statue, Gazebo, Seagull Fountain, Rocks and a Rubber Duck.
- Decoration slots can now have borders, like fences, that can be placed in addition to other decorations.
General
- Fields and Fish Farm now show errors when required items (food, water) are missing.
- If the game fails to save, an error message will now pop-up.
- Fixes
- Fixed issue where growing fish in Fish Farms would no longer work after loading a saved game.
- Fixed issue where drifters would keep swimming to landmarks with the boat toggle ON if you toggled on actions first.
- Fixed issue where drifters would keep yelling for attention even after you've rescued them.
- Fixed issue where toggled landmark actions would not persist after saving and loading.
- Fixed issue where Fish Farm did not work using Joystick.
- Fixed issue where using the Remove Decoration tool on decorations that were not finished could cause drifters to get stuck.
- Fixed issue where removing decorations did not remove their beauty benefits.
- Fixed issue where fields were consuming too much water that stacked higher when saving and loading often.
- Fixed issue where loading a save file when a doctor was curing a patient could cause the diseased patient to stay in the MedPod.
- Fixed issue where drifters would not upgrade a grass or tiled walkway.
- Fixed issue where water would not be counted and be stuck in export inventories.
- Fixed issue where drifters were not initialized correctly when they were rescued with the drifter duties panel open.
Visuals
- Added UI animations to broodstock.
- Added Seaweed Salad animation to the Seaweed Spinner.
