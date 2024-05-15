 Skip to content

Nerobi update for 15 May 2024

Nerobi v0.8644

15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused the subtitles to restart from the beginning if the game was sent to the background.
  • Translated Music and V-Sync settings into Italian.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the controller to vibrate when starting the game if vibration was set to less than 100%.
  • Mapped controller vibration intensity to camera vibration intensity.
  • Added controller vibration when using Nerobi's powers.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the controller vibration to not end if you started to focus and immediately canceled it.
  • Reduced controller vibration duration for short vibrations.

