- Fixed a bug that caused the subtitles to restart from the beginning if the game was sent to the background.
- Translated Music and V-Sync settings into Italian.
- Fixed a bug that caused the controller to vibrate when starting the game if vibration was set to less than 100%.
- Mapped controller vibration intensity to camera vibration intensity.
- Added controller vibration when using Nerobi's powers.
- Fixed a bug that caused the controller vibration to not end if you started to focus and immediately canceled it.
- Reduced controller vibration duration for short vibrations.
Nerobi update for 15 May 2024
Nerobi v0.8644
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2534251
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2534252
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update