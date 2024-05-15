 Skip to content

Dummy Dungeon update for 15 May 2024

Patch Notes 0.2.3 - Bug fixes

Adjustments

  • Fixed a serious bug by which the character's eyes would not open after loading the level (blackscreen)
  • Fixed a major bug with several starting character potions
  • Added missing chain cracking sound for one of the enemies on the chain
  • Fixed a bug whereby the air elemental could not be selected
  • Fixed a bug by which a area close to blacksmith in the Floating City was considered a store
  • Jester can no longer swap a boss for a random opponent
  • Increased the chances of the knight's challenge room appearing on the first floor
  • Fixed the display of outline to several models

Known Bugs(and being looked for/are being fixed):

  • A problem in the Main Menu by which game saves are not loading (if you encounter this error, it is best to reset the game, if the error is still in the game please go to Discord and ping @adi_1 to let me know)
  • Problem with the display of rooms on the minimap (we are currently working on this, a corrected minimap will be added in the near future)
  • The boss room on the 2nd floor has a missing collision, and the fight itself is not clear enough (The bug will be fixed in the future enemies update)

