Patch 0.0.6

Bug Fixes
- Fixed the description of Divine Judgement in the character selection was not displaying line breaks (Korean language only)
- Fixed the concept description was not displaying properly for the current perk slot on the hero selection page when pressing [Alt] key.
Balance
Phoenix Clan's Ability "Meteor Shower": AOE for the meteor shower has been adjusted from (5/6/7/8/9) to (7/9/11/13/15).
Grizzly Clan's Ability "Thunderous Call" : Damage for the thunderous call has been adjusted from (10/12/14/16/18) to (12/14/16/18/20).
Grizzly Clan's Dormant Period: Removed.
Previously, the cooldown for summoning the Lightning Zone was 20 seconds, during which the Lightning Zone lasted for 10 seconds, followed by a 5-second Boosted State. This resulted in a 5-second dormant period. Now, with the summoning time of the Lightning Zone reduced to 15 seconds, this dormant period has been eliminated.
Magic Arrow : Rolling Reload attack speed / cooldown recovery buff 10% -> 50%
Magic Arrow : Point Blank duration 0.2 sec -> 0.5 sec, 50% increased damage -> 50% more damage
Tornado Pulse : Base AOE 5 -> 7.5
Soulfire Detonation : Base projectile speed 30 -> 50
Fire elemental upgrade "Cumbustion" : increased damage 50% -> 100%
Fire elemental upgrade "Bellowsing" : increased damage 50% -> 100%
Cold elemental upgrade "Frostbite" : chilling chance 20% -> 30%
Cold elemental upgrade "Ice Gauntlet" : freezing chance 3% -> 5%
Cold elemental upgrade "Cold Snap" : chilling chance 5% -> 10%
Cold elemental upgrade "Perma Frost" : chilling chance 5% -> 10%
Wise Oppression Dragons' bullet damage in first phase 20 -> 15
Wise Oppression Dragons' bullet damage in second phase 30 -> 25
Others
- Clarified the effect of Curses in the Elemental Upgrade: For each stack, "1% of the enemy's health is reserved", ....
- Reduced the font size of the loading text.
