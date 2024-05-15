 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bestiary Survivors update for 15 May 2024

Patch 0.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 14379249 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 18:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the description of Divine Judgement in the character selection was not displaying line breaks (Korean language only)
  • Fixed the concept description was not displaying properly for the current perk slot on the hero selection page when pressing [Alt] key.

Balance

  • Phoenix Clan's Ability "Meteor Shower": AOE for the meteor shower has been adjusted from (5/6/7/8/9) to (7/9/11/13/15).

  • Grizzly Clan's Ability "Thunderous Call" : Damage for the thunderous call has been adjusted from (10/12/14/16/18) to (12/14/16/18/20).

  • Grizzly Clan's Dormant Period: Removed.
    Previously, the cooldown for summoning the Lightning Zone was 20 seconds, during which the Lightning Zone lasted for 10 seconds, followed by a 5-second Boosted State. This resulted in a 5-second dormant period. Now, with the summoning time of the Lightning Zone reduced to 15 seconds, this dormant period has been eliminated.

  • Magic Arrow : Rolling Reload attack speed / cooldown recovery buff 10% -> 50%

  • Magic Arrow : Point Blank duration 0.2 sec -> 0.5 sec, 50% increased damage -> 50% more damage

  • Tornado Pulse : Base AOE 5 -> 7.5

  • Soulfire Detonation : Base projectile speed 30 -> 50

  • Fire elemental upgrade "Cumbustion" : increased damage 50% -> 100%

  • Fire elemental upgrade "Bellowsing" : increased damage 50% -> 100%

  • Cold elemental upgrade "Frostbite" : chilling chance 20% -> 30%

  • Cold elemental upgrade "Ice Gauntlet" : freezing chance 3% -> 5%

  • Cold elemental upgrade "Cold Snap" : chilling chance 5% -> 10%

  • Cold elemental upgrade "Perma Frost" : chilling chance 5% -> 10%

  • Wise Oppression Dragons' bullet damage in first phase 20 -> 15

  • Wise Oppression Dragons' bullet damage in second phase 30 -> 25

Others

  • Clarified the effect of Curses in the Elemental Upgrade: For each stack, "1% of the enemy's health is reserved", ....
  • Reduced the font size of the loading text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2793211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link