Haunted Arcade Update 1.01 + Week 1 Patch

Thank you very much to everyone checking out the game and jumping into it! We value every piece of feedback very highly and are excited to push out our first (if small) feature-update tied-in with the Week One patch.

Quality of life:

Casual Mode: We acknowledge that the harsh Game Design of the 1980s, forcing you to play through an entire game in one go, is not exactly up to today's standards. This is why you can now toggle on Casual-Mode both from the Main Menu as well as the Pause Menu to enable Checkpoints throughout the first two games. :)

Controls-Screen: We have heard all of your requests, and it is finally here: Both from the Main Menu as well as the Pause Menu, you can now look at the Controls for both the Keyboard-Mouse layout as well as the controller layout. A huge thank-you to the users @EnchanterKC and @Yumyum36 for posting control guides to the Steam Reviews and the Community Hub in the meantime. :)

There are 6 new models for decorative Arcade Machines standing around in the Hub Area, some of which replace former duplicates, and some of which replace faulty models entirely. They are of a much higher quality standard and feature fully hand-painted textures. They are the first public contribution from the newest members of our Development Team. Give it up for Hakon, Lucy and Leo! :D

Bugfixes from 1.01:

Sound overlay when quitting to Main Menu (all sound gets stopped now)

Camera Bug in Jumping Witch (Camera does not suddenly go out of bounds when replaying after your first try anymore)

Ghost push bug in Hooked on Art (Force gets reset now when replaying the game)

New and improved way of acquiring inputs, which is more efficient

Bugfixes from 1.009:

Escape Menu not working if Ghost is inside of Arcade Machine

Wall Collider Leak / no collider in specific corner

Helmet glitches into Ghost when equipped

Ghost walk cycle markers glitch into Shop

Duplicated helmet in Shop

Incomprehensible Purchase Reactions from Ghost

Bugfixes from 1.008:

Possible soft-lock in Ghost Cutscene at start

Escape Menu unusable in Jumping Witch Arcade Scene

Escape Menu in Arcade Scenes has no Default Selected Object

Tickets drop dead after spawning (do not get impulse to UI)

Ghost movement glitches after Shop esc

Lives do not disappear in Jumping Witch

Borders around objects in Hooked on Art Scene

Bugfixes from 1.005a:

Cursor Visibility fix for Main Menu for playing on KBM

Icon Graphic Fix for Task Bar

Naming Convention Fix

Unnecessary File Removal

That's all the news we've got for you for now.

If you want to take a look at the upcoming Roadmap, you can do so right here:

Version 1.1: Hall Features - This Month!

Playable Air Hockey Minigame!

New decorations, models and further prettier textures

Bugfixes

Version 1.2: Story - Part 1 - June

Discover 3 items hidden around the Arcade that dive into the backstory of the Ghost and what his unfinished business is

Version 1.3: Interactive Dialogue

Completely rewritten dialogue

Pick-and-choose from different dialogue response options

End up with different bonds depending on what you picked

Version 1.4: Story Part 2

Discover 4 additional items that flesh out and round up the story, allowing for a new dialogue option with the Ghost

Version 2.0: Happy Hall Designer

Acquire furniture, texture-sets, figurines and more from the Ticket-Shop

Place them anywhere you want to

Version 2.1: 2 New Arcade-Games

Arcade Game: Bike Slide

Arcade Game: Sheepy Runs!

Version 2.2: Hall Features

Playable Claw Machine Minigame!

Playable Basketball-Hoop Minigame!

Version 3.0: FULL RELEASE

