Drop Rate Adjustments

Changes this patch:
Rare Monster density now scales with zone level.
Rare Monsters have a much higher chance to drop a Rare/Unique item.
Magic Monster packs are slightly more common.
Cheers,
zediven
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changes this patch:
Rare Monster density now scales with zone level.
Rare Monsters have a much higher chance to drop a Rare/Unique item.
Magic Monster packs are slightly more common.
Cheers,
zediven
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update