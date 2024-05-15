 Skip to content

Mutagenic update for 15 May 2024

Drop Rate Adjustments

Build 14379028 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 18:09:21 UTC

Changes this patch:

Rare Monster density now scales with zone level.
Rare Monsters have a much higher chance to drop a Rare/Unique item.
Magic Monster packs are slightly more common.

Cheers,
zediven

