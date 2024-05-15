Raft House Update - one new free house!

Hi Builders!ːthebuilderːːladyengineerː



Today is an important day - we present to you the new free house for House Builder- Raft House🏝️🐠🏄‍♂️

With the April DLC coming out, we are happy to continue developing the basic version of the game for you as well. We hope you enjoy the new level⛵️ 🗺️

So, here we go:

🏄Raft House🚣‍♂️



There are many Islands on the ocean - many of them are uninhabited, but there are still small islands that, by their size and nature, was not sufficiently attractive for human habitation🏊‍♂️ For some strange, unexplained reason you end up on it, cut off from the world.... you do extremely well on it, but you suffer from loneliness - so you decide to build a Raft House to occasionally visit your neighbours on other islands🏠⛵️



We also encourage you to try our DLC and our bundle:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2802330/House_Builder__The_Atomic_Age_DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40609/Before_the_Fallout

We have additionally fixed bugs such as:

Chinese, Japanese and Korean languages - black squares should no longer appear at translation points;

Smaller bugs that affect gameplay have been fixed, e.g. a bug with the ‘bloom’ setting in the graphics.

Thank you for all the bug reports you have sent through the game, on discord and Steam discussions!ːiglooː

Feel free to share your opinion and comments about our game and updates with other players on Steam. Your feedback is very important to us!🦺🥰

Love you, House Builder Team💖🏯



Raft House is located on the House Builder's world map near the Canary Islandsːtheplanetː