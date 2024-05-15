 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Simulator Z update for 15 May 2024

4.2.3 Convoys

Share · View all patches · Build 14378926 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Unit:
Humvee w/ Gunner

New Features:
-You can now carpet bomb the direction you want
-You can now select all selectable vehicles with the Select button and move all units at one time

Game Changes:
-Material Generator increased production (Old 1-40, New 1-100)
-BDB Removed from game
-Swat SMG Unit headshot chance lowered from 20% to 10%
-Swat SMG headshot damage lowered from 100 to 75
-Swat SMG base damage increased from 3-7 to 5-8
-Tank now is just as fast as all civil vehicles

PC Changes:
-Texture change to the mouse cursor

Bug Fixes:
-Fixed being able to pause time in thrive mode
-Fixed Heliguards walking through walls
-Fixed Zombies staying by the destroyed gunner humvee

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2267991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link