What the Fog update for 16 May 2024

Update Notes for May 16th

16 May 2024

DAY _TOO _PATCH!

  • Fixed potential crash when joining through an invite.
  • Fixed Dwight’s Mega Orb detonation not triggering when expected.
  • Reduced the Mega Swarmer’s total hit points.

Thank you for playing!

