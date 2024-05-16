Update Notes for May 16th

DAY _TOO _PATCH!
- Fixed potential crash when joining through an invite.
- Fixed Dwight’s Mega Orb detonation not triggering when expected.
- Reduced the Mega Swarmer’s total hit points.
Thank you for playing!
