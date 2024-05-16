 Skip to content

Lords of the Fallen update for 16 May 2024

Update v.1.5.75 - Maintenance

Update v.1.5.75 - Maintenance
Last edited 16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Lampbearers,

We hope you are all enjoying your adventures through Mournstead with the New Advanced Game Modifier system.

We are back this week with another update with some minor tweaks and optimisations.

In light, we walk.
HEXWORKS Team

Stability
  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur for a very small number of players when resurrecting.
  • Fixed a rare crash in multiplayer related to moth walls.
UI
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the menu highlight to jump unexpectedly when rebinding certain actions.

