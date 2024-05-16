Update v.1.5.75 - Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 14378875 · Last edited 16 May 2024 – 14:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Lampbearers,

We hope you are all enjoying your adventures through Mournstead with the New Advanced Game Modifier system.

We are back this week with another update with some minor tweaks and optimisations.

In light, we walk.

HEXWORKS Team

Stability

Fixed a rare crash that could occur for a very small number of players when resurrecting.

Fixed a rare crash in multiplayer related to moth walls.

UI

Fixed an issue that could cause the menu highlight to jump unexpectedly when rebinding certain actions.

In Light we Walk.

