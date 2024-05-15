Bosses that create arenas now continuously destroy obstacles inside them
Fixed an issue where the crystal eyes would spawn with a pink pupil in some instances
Cellfish update for 15 May 2024
Patch v1.1.3 - Destroy obstacles more consitently
