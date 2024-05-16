Version 2024.20.04

Today is a smaller update that mainly focuses on bug fixes with a few new features.
Function
- the 'Next turn' button is now locked during the turn
- MainHUD now shows the stock level per city in addition to the global stock level
- The camera can now be set back to the original rotation (key: “R”)
Balancing
- the starting region no longer has a disadvantage after January 31st of the first year
Other
- Minor change to the loading screen
- Several improvements to the save system
- Improved centering of a selected city via CityUI
Bug fix
- Fixed a bug where the GameState was not set correctly
- a bug regarding transports has been fixed
- fixed a bug where the MainHUD displayed incorrect information before the game started
- a bug regarding the autofocus of the camera has been fixed
- a bug that could lead to a memeory leak has been fixed
- fixed a bug that caused goods to be counted multiple times during delivery
Changed files in this update