Hidden Champion update for 16 May 2024

Version 2024.20.04

16 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today is a smaller update that mainly focuses on bug fixes with a few new features.

Function

  • the 'Next turn' button is now locked during the turn
  • MainHUD now shows the stock level per city in addition to the global stock level
  • The camera can now be set back to the original rotation (key: “R”)

Balancing

  • the starting region no longer has a disadvantage after January 31st of the first year

Other

  • Minor change to the loading screen
  • Several improvements to the save system
  • Improved centering of a selected city via CityUI

Bug fix

  • Fixed a bug where the GameState was not set correctly
  • a bug regarding transports has been fixed
  • fixed a bug where the MainHUD displayed incorrect information before the game started
  • a bug regarding the autofocus of the camera has been fixed
  • a bug that could lead to a memeory leak has been fixed
  • fixed a bug that caused goods to be counted multiple times during delivery

