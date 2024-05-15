Janitor stopped after reach opposite door. There is no anomaly on his patrol path.
Repaired bad light ceiling.
Improved graphics quality.
Nine Floors update for 15 May 2024
Update notes for release 1.1.2
Janitor stopped after reach opposite door. There is no anomaly on his patrol path.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update