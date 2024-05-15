 Skip to content

Draw & Guess update for 15 May 2024

Update Notes May 15th

Last edited 15 May 2024 – 17:06:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fix a situation where players could get stuck in whisper mode
  • fix more wordlist display errors

Changed files in this update

Windows Draw & Guess Win Depot 1483871
  • Loading history…
Linux Draw & Guess Linux Depot 1483872
  • Loading history…
macOS Draw &amp; Guess Depot Mac Depot 1483873
  • Loading history…
