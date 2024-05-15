 Skip to content

Xon update for 15 May 2024

Bony patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14378609 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 16:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed arrow behavior to take steps on lower framerates, this prevents them from flying through and doing weird zigzag behavior.
  • Sacred trees for Gods of the Leaf.
  • Bone Piles that become Bone Horrors for Gods of the Skull.
  • Easier to read font on resource bowls.

