- Fixed arrow behavior to take steps on lower framerates, this prevents them from flying through and doing weird zigzag behavior.
- Sacred trees for Gods of the Leaf.
- Bone Piles that become Bone Horrors for Gods of the Skull.
- Easier to read font on resource bowls.
Xon update for 15 May 2024
Bony patch
