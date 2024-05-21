CROSS BLITZ [BETA BRANCH] NEW “HOLLOWS” UPDATE 0.9.6

Share · View all patches · Build 14378597 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 13:06:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Ahoy Blitzers!

The long-awaited Hollows Update is live on our Beta Branch!

You can read all about the new features introduced with this new update in this Dev Blog.

Known Issues:

Daily and weekly hunts' scoreboards take time to update sometimes

[Bazaar] Pinning the item on the center or on the left will pin those on the right

As always, please don’t hesitate to give us your feedback on our Official Discord, and let us know if you encounter any technical difficulties.

Please keep in mind this is a very early build with a few kinks to iron out before we release it on the Public Branch.

Leave us a review on Steam if you like where the game is going, it really helps us out!

We’re continuously working to improve the game according to your feedback, so thank you for your patience and understanding!

Make sure to follow us to be regularly updated with 100% valuable Cross Blitz content:

Join our Discord:

https://discord.gg/takoboystudios

Follow us on X:

https://twitter.com/takoboystudios

https://twitter.com/TheArcadeCrew

Join our official Subreddit:

https://www.reddit.com/r/CrossBlitz_/

We are also on TikTok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@crossblitzgame