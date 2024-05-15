 Skip to content

MAJOR CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience update for 15 May 2024

CONTROLLER SUPPORT! Plus, a bit of new content

15 May 2024

It's finally here! CHANGE is now fully playable on controller!

Hey folks, it's me again (And hello to our new players too), how've ya been? How in the hells did almost a year go by without an update?!

Well, it turned out that adding controller support meant re-writing a ton of code in the game, since it wasn't designed for controllers originally, a lot of stuff had be torn out and re-done. Of course, making changes to a lot of code for one feature caused a shedload of bugs, and they needed to be fixed. So It took a lot longer than originally planned, sorry about that.

I've also been spending time on work contracts to keep things going as well as on my secret-for-now other project that I'll be revealing soon! (Maybe I should be banned from using the word "soon", slap my wrist)

At least during this time I was also able to make a load of other fixes and improvements to CHANGE, and I actually have even more night events coming in an update soon.

One thing I wanna mention before I go, did you guys know about the Living City DLC? It adds a lot of new content including soundtrack lofi remix, loads of new perks/items, customisation, new buildings, etc. It's on sale right now, why not give it a go?

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1845520/CHANGE_The_Living_City_Expansion/]https://store.steampowered.com/app/1845520/CHANGE_The_Living_City_Expansion/
[/url]

I want to thank you all again for all the support you've shown me and this game, things have been a bit tough financially lately, but I have hope I'll get to keep making these things. ^-^

Until next time,

-Danny-

Changes and new stuff

  • Controller support! Both Xbox and Playstation controllers are now supported. Most other controllers should still work but haven’t been tested.
  • Some new night events added
  • Quality of life: You can now right click (Or press B/Square on controller) to exit menus and stuff rather than hitting the LEAVE or RESUME button

Balancing

  • WARNING! Your city WILL regenerate with different buildings because of this update! Sorry! - decreased spawn rate of police stations, more shops instead
  • Addiction has been changed. The final and worst malady you get for abusing each addiction for a long time is now permanent, but it also takes longer/is harder to take addiction to that level. Base happiness gains from alcohol and cigarettes are also reduced by 1.
  • Welfare takes a bit less happiness
  • During winter, there’s now a low chance to come across a trashcan that’s already on fire to get warmed. Usually there’s two each day somewhere in the city
  • Nerfed some busking perks, mainly SHOWOFF(slightly lowered bonus) and MUSICIAN(Lower chance of triggering). Also base busking income nerfed very very slightly.
  • Novel item’s happiness boost is now boosted by the bookworm perk a little
  • Trade options with others on the streets now auto reroll after making a trade
  • You are no longer locked out of the bank from losing residency
  • Notes while busking have a slightly bigger hitbox
  • Base hygiene decay rate lowered significantly while working
  • Minimum movement speed increased. This isn’t a boost to default walk speed, it's just that debuffs that affect walk speed (low happiness, injury, freezing, etc) aren’t so crippling when you have a lot of them at once

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Fixed a typo “shleter” in one of the night events
  • Fixed a circumstance where unlockable buildings weren’t spawning sometimes when loading back into a game
  • Fixed click skipping when the main menu is fading in possibly causing it to be stuck with a white overlay
  • Fixed Novel item not using up time
  • Fixed cases where you could get multiple perm/special items from trading
  • Fixed some issues with taxis
  • Fixed some bug around welfare appointment times
  • Fixed some menu transitions being a bit slow compared to others
  • The “OPEN ALL DAY” Library event has now been appropriately named “OPEN LATE”, because it’s always meant it closes at 7pm rather than 3pm. I mean technically that’s the end of the day and the start of the night, but hey.
  • Fixed some minor bugs that could occur with talking to Joe and maggie at the park, namely the wrong talk options showing for your current relationship level with them.
  • Fixed shop item generation favouring DLC items a bit too much
  • Fixed a crash/softrlock that could occur during a night event
  • Fixed city regenerating a new city when loading into game
  • Fixed library saying “we’re closed after 3pm” when it’s actually closed because of pandemic closing times during pandemic mode.
  • Fixed the “Tarp” item showing wrong item info in shops
  • Made some UI improvements to the character/run customiser in the DLC.
  • When asking for directions via a person or your residency/welfare cards/phone, the directions shown are now much more obvious and stay up longer
  • Restaurant worker speech is more reactive/apt for your situation/stats

