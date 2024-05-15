 Skip to content

Eden: Project New Earth Playtest update for 15 May 2024

Patchnotes 15. May 2024 Update 1 Playtest 1.0.02 alpha

Last edited 15 May 2024

Bugfixes:

  • On the spawn window are the wrong image -> fixed
  • Musik in Mainmenu is to loud -> fixed all volumes are on 25% now
  • Some Fonts are only white and didn´t change the color by setting the font color -> fixed
  • Graves aren´t reachable / Graves spawning in the air -> fixed
  • sometimes the Character would spawn with a zero height / no character is spawning -> fixed
  • not all Skip Tutorial Buttons are working -> fixed
  • Skip Tutorial end in a none moveable char -> fixed
  • Character creator didn´t Save the woman char -> fixed
  • Chracter creator didn´t allow setting hair to the female char -> fixed
  • Tutorial is executed at the start of every game, regardless of whether you have finished or skipped it -> fixed

New gameplay content:

  • Graves have now a Map marker
  • Graves has now a HUD marker

General:

  • small performance update for the current lags

Erydia:

  • Plant harvest quantity revised
  • Trees harvest quantity revised
  • Creeks underwater reworked (no longer green)
  • sea no longer fades when no sun is present

