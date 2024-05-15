Patchnotes 15. May 2024 Update 1 Playtest 1.0.02 alpha

Bugfixes:
- On the spawn window are the wrong image -> fixed
- Musik in Mainmenu is to loud -> fixed all volumes are on 25% now
- Some Fonts are only white and didn´t change the color by setting the font color -> fixed
- Graves aren´t reachable / Graves spawning in the air -> fixed
- sometimes the Character would spawn with a zero height / no character is spawning -> fixed
- not all Skip Tutorial Buttons are working -> fixed
- Skip Tutorial end in a none moveable char -> fixed
- Character creator didn´t Save the woman char -> fixed
- Chracter creator didn´t allow setting hair to the female char -> fixed
- Tutorial is executed at the start of every game, regardless of whether you have finished or skipped it -> fixed
New gameplay content:
- Graves have now a Map marker
- Graves has now a HUD marker
General:
- small performance update for the current lags
Erydia:
- Plant harvest quantity revised
- Trees harvest quantity revised
- Creeks underwater reworked (no longer green)
- sea no longer fades when no sun is present
Changed files in this update