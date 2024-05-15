Last Epoch 1.0.8 Patch Notes

Upcoming Bazaar Sales Cleanup

Hello Travelers!

Alongside today's Patch Notes, we also wanted to provide notice that on Monday, May 20th, we will be cleaning up all records of Redeemed and Cancelled auctions from the Bazaar. This means closed listings prior to the May 20th cleanup will no longer be displaying on your redeem page. With 1.1, we will be introducing an automated cleanup for this, which will remove old Redeemed and Cancelled auctions after a given time period.

Changes

Moved the spawn point in the Keeper's Camp by the waypoint

Gathering Storm's Friends of the Tempest now requires that the minion's tag matches Gathering Storm instead of requiring that the minion's ability's tag matches Gathering Storm. This means that, for example, if Summon Wolf has the minion lightning tag, all attacks from your wolves can trigger Friends of the Tempest. This also fixes bugs where some converted minions, such as cold Storm Crows or cold Warcry Totem, could not trigger Friends of the Tempest when Gathering Storm is converted to cold.

Bug Fixes