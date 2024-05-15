Patch notes: 1.0.7

1.0.7 changes
Gameplay
- The card Escape Artist has been reworked and buffed a bit; it no longer discards any cards from your hand
Art
- Tooth now has a talking animation
Misc
- Fixed a longstanding bug that made the Soggins event incorrectly count as 5 unique events in the event progress bar (whoops!)
- several dozen small bugs have been fixed
- the main change: big under-the-hood changes to how enemies work, which should be completely unnoticeable to the average player
- these changes are the last ones we needed to make for some very cool upcoming content later this summer 😎
If you were in the middle of a fight when your save file was transferred to 1.0.7, the enemy you were fighting might behave a little oddly! Once you start a new fight, everything should be back to normal 👍
Changed files in this update