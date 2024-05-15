Patch notes: 1.0.7

1.0.7 changes

Gameplay

The card Escape Artist has been reworked and buffed a bit; it no longer discards any cards from your hand

Art

Tooth now has a talking animation

Misc

Fixed a longstanding bug that made the Soggins event incorrectly count as 5 unique events in the event progress bar (whoops!)

several dozen small bugs have been fixed

the main change: big under-the-hood changes to how enemies work, which should be completely unnoticeable to the average player

these changes are the last ones we needed to make for some very cool upcoming content later this summer 😎

If you were in the middle of a fight when your save file was transferred to 1.0.7, the enemy you were fighting might behave a little oddly! Once you start a new fight, everything should be back to normal 👍