Cobalt Core update for 15 May 2024

Patch notes: 1.0.7

Patch notes: Build 14378354 · Last edited 15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.7 changes

Gameplay

  • The card Escape Artist has been reworked and buffed a bit; it no longer discards any cards from your hand

Art

  • Tooth now has a talking animation

Misc

  • Fixed a longstanding bug that made the Soggins event incorrectly count as 5 unique events in the event progress bar (whoops!)
  • several dozen small bugs have been fixed
  • the main change: big under-the-hood changes to how enemies work, which should be completely unnoticeable to the average player
  • these changes are the last ones we needed to make for some very cool upcoming content later this summer 😎

If you were in the middle of a fight when your save file was transferred to 1.0.7, the enemy you were fighting might behave a little oddly! Once you start a new fight, everything should be back to normal 👍

