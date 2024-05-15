Welcome back runners and gunners! I've taken enough time away from learning Randy Rhoads to get an update together. There isn't a lot of new content exactly, but what we have is an Opossum City that is procedurally generated at runtime, accessible under the new arcade mode. If this test goes well, going forward this method will allow us to make cities with streets of any size, already the number of city blocks can be set. It will enable the addition of buildings with interiors that can be part of missions (think the current farmhouse but in the middle of the city). Also, a lot more custom game mods, like NPC's on off, vehicles on/off, etc. You should also notice the city loading and running a lot faster this way. Let me know how it works for you!
Run and Gun 2: Opossum City Playtest update for 15 May 2024
Update March 15: Arcade Mode
Patchnotes via Steam Community
