More bug fixes!

I'm starting to get out of the quick-and-easy fixes into the annoying-to-reproduce kind of bugs.

As such, some things in this patch are less "I fixed it" and more, "I think I fixed it".

If anything in these notes isn't fixed, feel free to inform me in whatever way you'd like. I'm most active in the Discord, but I try to check the Steam forums as well.

Again, update your game! If you aren't on the same patch as others, you won't see their lobbies!

1.0.0.5 Patch Notes

-Fixed issue where your stats wouldn't be correct after purchasing a level from the shop

-Fixed issue where Dragonhead Spear's 3 second cooldown would be added later in the calculations than it was supposed to, causing issues when combined with items like the Firescale Corset or Mermaid Scale

-Fixed issue where the Lullaby Harp wouldn't affect abililties that had multiple uses

-Fixed issue where Demon Horns, Firescale Corset, and Flamewalker Boots wouldn't update your stats correctly when first picked up

-Fixed issue where Heavyblade's Garnet Secondary's effect didn't match its description (To match the description, it now gives 1 use every 3 moves, and its GCD was shortened from 1.5 seconds to 1.4 seconds)

-Fixed issue where Defender's Garnet Defensive would reset the counter on your Special (it now leaves the counter as it is)

-Fixed issue where you would never fight Maxi the Crafter Frog or the two mice in the Outskirts while playing Normal Mode

-Fixed issue where setting your game to Cute Mode allowed you to enter the credits sequence while online

-Fixed issue where spectating a run would increment your win counter and count towards boss kill times

-Fixed issue where moves with multiple uses would show different uses remaining for different clients

-Fixed issue where filtering lobbies by destination would bug out the list, where you couldn't return to an unfiltered state without exiting the menu entirely

-Fixed issue where, when playing single player, you would occasionally crash when moving to a new area

-Fixed issue where the swear filter wasn't working for chat messages

-If you'd like to turn off the swear filter, it's a config setting in your save file. Go to C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Local\RabbitSteel\SaveFile , open onlinesettings.ini, and set "SwearFilter" to "0". Note that if you aren't hosting the lobby, messages will still be filtered if the host has their filter turned on.

-Changed the hallway map at the top of the screen to be unaffected by your HUD alpha settings

-Changed the "Clicks Only" mouse control setting to keep your mouse locked on screen while active

-Fixed a number of typos and misleading text across varying languages

Below are a number of things I've tried to fix. However, these bugs happen very infrequently, so I'm very unsure if I have. If any of these still happen to you, please let me know.

-Attempted to fix issue where the character select would get into weird states where there were blank spots, and characters wouldn't spawn on all clients

-Attempted to fix issue where you would occasionally be "left behind", where the other members in the party would proceed without you