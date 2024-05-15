Update, Version 20240515

English
[Speical Attribution]Added a new special attribution that modifies the devotion gain rate. (Cannot reduce the rate below 0% when it takes effect.)
[Game Setting]The devotion gain rate game setting is now working.
[Game Setting]You can now directly input an experience gain rate.
[The Crucible]Added an NPC in this location who can tell you more about this place.
简体中文
【特殊属性】加入了新的特殊属性可以调整虔诚的获取率。（在发挥作用时无法导致虔诚获取率低于0%）
【游戏选项】调整虔诚获取率的选项现在已经实装。
【游戏选项】你现在可以直接输入一个经验值获取率的数值。
【试炼之间】加入了一个新角色，可以提供更多关于这个地方的信息。
