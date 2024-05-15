Patch Update 16th May, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14378052 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Problem Fixes

Modified the descriptions of the cards "Close Shot", "Tree Climbing" and "Gift Exchange" to match the actual effects.

Fixed an issue where the description of the skill "Buffet" was incorrect.

Fixed the problem that the "Soul Breaker Elixir" occasionally fails to work.

Fixed the description of the talent "Heartless".

Fixed the display problem in the Elixir Collection.

Fixed the problem that the talent "Dragon Blood" will be triggered automatically and unconditionally at the beginning of the second battle after acquiring it.

Fixed a loading error when entering the events "Trap" and "Yao in the Well" when the number of cards in your possession is too low.

Fixed an issue in which when attacked while holding both "Ethereal" and "Dodge" effects, the stack of "Spirit Body" would still be reduced when "Dodge" was activated.

Added the translation of "50% off" in the Store.

Function Optimization

Optimized loading speed when launching the game.