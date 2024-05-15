Patch Notes 0.8.7.0.3

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.7.0.3
-Increased keystone drop chances for tiers.
-Fixed the problem where the character kept moving when a window is open.
-Fixed the problem where grand items couldn't be salvaged.
-Fixed the problem where you couldn't move after opening a rift.
-Fixed the problem where grand item collection tasks weren't registered on base for event pass.
-Fixed the problem with experience.
-Fixed the empty set info of Warrior's Thunder Ball tier 4 belt.
Changed files in this update