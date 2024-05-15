 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shades Of Rayna update for 15 May 2024

Patch Notes 0.8.7.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14378039 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.7.0.3

-Increased keystone drop chances for tiers.
-Fixed the problem where the character kept moving when a window is open.
-Fixed the problem where grand items couldn't be salvaged.
-Fixed the problem where you couldn't move after opening a rift.
-Fixed the problem where grand item collection tasks weren't registered on base for event pass.
-Fixed the problem with experience.
-Fixed the empty set info of Warrior's Thunder Ball tier 4 belt.

Changed files in this update

Shades Of Rayna Content Depot 1569821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link