Patch Notes 0.8.7.0.3

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.7.0.3

-Increased keystone drop chances for tiers.

-Fixed the problem where the character kept moving when a window is open.

-Fixed the problem where grand items couldn't be salvaged.

-Fixed the problem where you couldn't move after opening a rift.

-Fixed the problem where grand item collection tasks weren't registered on base for event pass.

-Fixed the problem with experience.

-Fixed the empty set info of Warrior's Thunder Ball tier 4 belt.