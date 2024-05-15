Version 0.23.6 is now live!

Hi everyone! This week's update is a follow up for last week's performance update.

Some new settings have been added to the Performance Settings screen (also the screen can now be accessed before the sim is running where before it would only open while the sim is running).

Users can now choose to disable VSync if they wish to maximise their frame rate (It is still enabled by default.)

I've also added an option to disable the Dynamic Slowdown that I added last week. The main reason I added this is because if your game regularly runs at less than 20 frames per second the slowdown will reach 100% and the sim will not run. Unchecking this box will bypass this option.

Trying to get the game running nicely on as many machines as possible has been a challenge while constantly adding new content that lowers performance, it's a see-saw struggle where I end up having to weigh up the value of a new feature vs the cost of performance.

I hope you enjoy these updates and soon I will be adding more new content! Have a good week!