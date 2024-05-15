Release Patch #6

Hey everyone!
Changes
- You can now name your frogs!
- Added the ability to select a frog to control from the Breeding Menu
- Fixed a bug where two rain frogs from different packs were appearing the same
Thanks!
Ryan the Dev
