 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Croakoloco update for 15 May 2024

Release Patch #6

Share · View all patches · Build 14378020 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 16:09:49 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Changes
  • You can now name your frogs!
  • Added the ability to select a frog to control from the Breeding Menu
  • Fixed a bug where two rain frogs from different packs were appearing the same

Thanks!
Ryan the Dev

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2628421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link